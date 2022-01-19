UMA (UMA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $59.44 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. One UMA coin can currently be bought for about $8.13 or 0.00019404 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, UMA has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. UMA has a total market cap of $528.72 million and approximately $59.44 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About UMA

UMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,953,235 coins and its circulating supply is 65,070,583 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

