UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Analysts expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to report $1.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. UMB Financial reported earnings per share of $3.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $7.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.31 per share, with a total value of $100,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,787 shares of company stock worth $712,346. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,551,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,560,000 after buying an additional 84,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,813,000 after purchasing an additional 238,248 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,200,000 after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 32.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,491,000 after purchasing an additional 311,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after buying an additional 17,138 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $109.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.21. UMB Financial has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $112.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

