UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Coverage Initiated at Colliers Securities

Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.60% from the company’s current price.

UMH has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Aegis increased their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Shares of NYSE:UMH traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,656. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.13.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 787.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 227.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $904,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in UMH Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 317,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

