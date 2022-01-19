Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $188.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to announce $188.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $187.30 million and the highest is $190.00 million. Unifi posted sales of $162.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year sales of $757.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $754.70 million to $761.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $807.65 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $815.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Unifi.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $195.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

UFI opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. Unifi has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65.

In related news, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $145,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $557,420 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Unifi by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unifi by 3.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unifi in the second quarter worth $162,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Unifi by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,766,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 110,204 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.