Unilever Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 13,562 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 656% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,793 call options.

Shares of UL traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,823,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,337,954. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.54. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

