Unilever Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 13,562 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 656% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,793 call options.
Shares of UL traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,823,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,337,954. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.54. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.
Several research firms have commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.
