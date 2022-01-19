uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.55

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 28025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

QURE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Get uniQure alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.37. The stock has a market cap of $857.73 million, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. uniQure’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that uniQure will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $190,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in uniQure by 489.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.