United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by $0.49, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.00) earnings per share.

Shares of United Airlines stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,301,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,835,255. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average of $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UAL. Susquehanna raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.92.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

