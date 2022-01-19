United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Down 3.3%

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)’s share price was down 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.89 and last traded at $37.22. Approximately 2,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 818,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.49.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UCBI. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in United Community Banks by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.