Unitrade Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. Unitrade has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $128,929.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unitrade coin can now be bought for $0.0883 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Unitrade has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00051838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Unitrade Coin Profile

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,457,237 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Unitrade

