Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

UMGNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Universal Music Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Universal Music Group to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Universal Music Group stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.35. 38,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,281. Universal Music Group has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $32.05.

