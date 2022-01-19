Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.93

Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.93 and last traded at $30.73, with a volume of 78374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.23.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UVSP shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $904.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.68.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Univest Financial by 102.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Univest Financial by 53.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Univest Financial by 50.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 27,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

