Univest Financial (UVSP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Univest Financial to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Univest Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UVSP opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.68. Univest Financial has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 50.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 102.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Univest Financial during the second quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 270.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 24,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

