Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Position Boosted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 482.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,401 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,408,000 after buying an additional 1,016,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,930,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,630,000 after buying an additional 452,030 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,100,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,644,000 after buying an additional 456,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,755,000 after buying an additional 33,295 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,376,000 after buying an additional 312,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of UNM opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

