uPlexa Price Tops $0.0001 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last week, uPlexa has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. uPlexa has a market cap of $314,274.95 and $2,121.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get uPlexa alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About uPlexa

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for uPlexa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for uPlexa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.