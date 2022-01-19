Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 181.24 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 181 ($2.47). Approximately 285,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 728,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.50 ($2.45).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Urban Logistics REIT from GBX 200 ($2.73) to GBX 210 ($2.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of £854.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 178.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 174.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Urban Logistics REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

In other Urban Logistics REIT news, insider Nigel Rich acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £170,000 ($231,955.25).

About Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED)

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

