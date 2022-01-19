US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,680 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Stryker worth $53,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Stryker by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $563,913,000 after acquiring an additional 101,417 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Stryker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after buying an additional 224,318 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Stryker by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 315,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,012,000 after buying an additional 126,039 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.59.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $260.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.