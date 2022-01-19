US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 519,100 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 702,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 170,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,019,000 after buying an additional 1,275,900 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,989,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,365,000 after buying an additional 1,475,471 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,122,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,133,000 after buying an additional 22,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,136,000 after purchasing an additional 173,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,113,000 after purchasing an additional 37,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

ECOL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.50. The company had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $961.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.12. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.22.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that US Ecology will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

