US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.11.

A number of analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $1,372,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in US Foods by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 134,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 97,245 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in US Foods by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USFD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.11. 7,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,382. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.10. US Foods has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. US Foods’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

