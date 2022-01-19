USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.43

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and traded as high as $5.82. USD Partners shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 74,308 shares.

USDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $157.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). USD Partners had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 188.92%. The firm had revenue of $29.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that USD Partners LP will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in USD Partners by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in USD Partners by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in USD Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in USD Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in USD Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the period. 12.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USD Partners Company Profile (NYSE:USDP)

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

