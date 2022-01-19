Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Gap Down to $17.00

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.00, but opened at $16.58. Utz Brands shares last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 1,597 shares.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.05.

The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.44 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

In related news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Staub purchased 2,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $28,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 280,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,887. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 918.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1,990.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

