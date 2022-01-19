Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Shares Up 2.5%

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR) shot up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.10. 584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00.

About Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR)

Uwharrie Capital Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm is community-oriented, emphasizing the well-being of the people in its region above financial gain in directing its corporate decisions. It operates through the following subsidiaries: Bank of Stanly, The Strategic Alliance Corp., BOS Agency, Inc, Gateway Mortgage, Inc, Anson Bank & Trust Co, Cabarrus Bank & Trust Co, Strategic Investment Advisors, Inc, and Uwharrie Mortgage, Inc The company was founded on February 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Albemarle, NC.

