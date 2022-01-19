Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 130.23% from the stock’s previous close.

VACC has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaccitech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

VACC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,703. Vaccitech has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $17.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.25. Vaccitech had a negative net margin of 7,428.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaccitech will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin Wright bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,444,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vaccitech by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaccitech by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaccitech by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Funds LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Vaccitech Company Profile

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.