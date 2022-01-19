Vai One Day Trading Volume Reaches $191,993.00 (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, Vai has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00002067 BTC on major exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $55.51 million and approximately $191,993.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00058195 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.25 or 0.07428062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00062938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,856.11 or 0.99802630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00066311 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007614 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 64,032,656 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

