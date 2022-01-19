Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.10

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 1771811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLY. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $343.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.41 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,687,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,001,000 after buying an additional 1,215,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,784,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,233,000 after buying an additional 2,428,734 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,916,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,293,000 after buying an additional 499,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,664,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,938,000 after buying an additional 376,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,705,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,048,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

