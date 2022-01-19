Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Up to $53.62

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.62, but opened at $55.67. Value Line shares last traded at $55.65, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $530.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALU. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Value Line by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 148,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 22,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Value Line by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Value Line by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

