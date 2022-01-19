Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Up to $53.62

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.62, but opened at $55.67. Value Line shares last traded at $55.65, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $530.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.
About Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)
Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.
