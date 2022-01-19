VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 521,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 6,621,754 shares.The stock last traded at $41.58 and had previously closed at $40.02.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 137,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $532,000.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

