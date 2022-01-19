Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co owned about 0.60% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $57,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 246,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 157,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 39,628 shares in the last quarter.

VSS stock opened at $130.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

