Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,528 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 176,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,446,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 31,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 23,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 846,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,447,000 after purchasing an additional 111,537 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average of $50.94.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

