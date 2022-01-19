Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after buying an additional 1,207,571 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after buying an additional 1,986,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,583,000 after buying an additional 513,388 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,104,000 after buying an additional 56,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398,619 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $108.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.06. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.99 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

