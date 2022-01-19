Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Up 25.7% in December

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,100 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the December 15th total of 244,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 706.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 37,109 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 64,201 shares during the period.

VONV opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average of $71.43. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $59.18 and a 12 month high of $75.19.

