Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,799,000 after purchasing an additional 789,344 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,386,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,341,000 after buying an additional 718,815 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 145.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 815,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,453,000 after buying an additional 482,450 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,441,000 after buying an additional 313,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 531,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,215,000 after buying an additional 277,417 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $83.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.