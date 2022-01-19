Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,212 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $21,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,946,000 after acquiring an additional 838,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after purchasing an additional 593,028 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,112,652.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 556,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 556,326 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,644,840,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 957,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,290,000 after purchasing an additional 204,508 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $177.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.67 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.