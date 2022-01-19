Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,316 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $50,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $230.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.