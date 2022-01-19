Varta (ETR:VAR1) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €103.05 ($117.10) and last traded at €103.90 ($118.07). Approximately 220,891 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €105.90 ($120.34).

VAR1 has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($130.68) target price on Varta in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Varta in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on shares of Varta in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($130.68) price objective on shares of Varta in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on shares of Varta in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €104.33 ($118.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €112.93 and its 200-day moving average is €125.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

