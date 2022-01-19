Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 251,100 shares.The stock last traded at $8.17 and had previously closed at $7.36.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VAXX shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vaxxinity Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

