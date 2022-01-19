Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.72 and last traded at $28.74. 24,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 640,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,235,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,870,000 after purchasing an additional 115,487 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,334,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,932,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,896,000 after acquiring an additional 402,362 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,790,000 after acquiring an additional 68,747 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

