Velo (VELO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.61 Million

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Velo has a market cap of $24.15 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Velo has traded down 32.5% against the dollar. One Velo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0713 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00057855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.74 or 0.07452434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00063776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,673.13 or 0.99772580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00066941 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007630 BTC.

About Velo

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Velo’s official website is velo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Buying and Selling Velo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

