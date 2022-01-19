Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Price Target Cut to $4.50

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) had its target price cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $8.00 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a market cap of $762.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.89. Velodyne Lidar has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $26.74.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 462.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The business’s revenue was down 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter worth $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

