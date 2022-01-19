Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading Up 6.4%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s share price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.62 and last traded at $29.57. Approximately 11,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 767,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCYT. Raymond James raised their price target on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.04.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,632 shares of company stock worth $145,664,138 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 51,650 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Veracyte by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Veracyte by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

About Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

