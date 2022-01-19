VeriCoin (VRC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $108.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $827,222.63 and approximately $108.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00092212 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,896.58 or 1.00053690 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00029366 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00054406 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.87 or 0.00619877 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,617,144 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.