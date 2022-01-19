Veris Residential Inc (NYSE:VRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.38 Million

Brokerages expect Veris Residential Inc (NYSE:VRE) to announce $80.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Veris Residential’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.84 million and the highest is $83.92 million. Veris Residential reported sales of $76.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Veris Residential will report full year sales of $316.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $291.65 million to $338.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $305.34 million, with estimates ranging from $297.58 million to $310.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veris Residential.

Veris Residential stock opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. Veris Residential has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

