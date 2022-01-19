Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Raised to C$25.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VET. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.32.

VET stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$19.54. 555,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.88. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$5.55 and a 12-month high of C$20.37.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$538.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$517.00 million. Research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 3.6400003 EPS for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

