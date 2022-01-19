Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will post sales of $336.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Verso’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $336.13 million to $337.00 million. Verso reported sales of $314.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.70 million. Verso had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 8.39%.

VRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial downgraded Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Verso stock opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $776.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Verso has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $27.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Verso’s payout ratio is -13.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verso during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verso during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verso during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

