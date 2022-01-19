Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) shares traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.60 and last traded at $33.11. 4,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 510,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.91.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew D. Ashe bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.10 per share, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $147,298.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,563 shares of company stock worth $3,128,634.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERV. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

About Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.