Viacoin Price Down 12.2% This Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and $9,719.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.55 or 0.00328461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001096 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000862 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

