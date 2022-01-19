Viad (NYSE:VVI) Shares Gap Down to $40.73

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.73, but opened at $39.81. Viad shares last traded at $39.81, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

VVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $804.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.07.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.27 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 34.29% and a negative return on equity of 77.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. Analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Viad by 3.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,814,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,419,000 after buying an additional 58,972 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Viad by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,806,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Viad by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,293,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,481,000 after buying an additional 59,758 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Viad by 42.4% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 785,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,690,000 after buying an additional 234,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Viad by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,881,000 after buying an additional 29,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

