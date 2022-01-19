Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VGCX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Victoria Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Victoria Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

TSE VGCX traded up 0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,738. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of 16.23. The firm has a market cap of $939.24 million and a P/E ratio of 8.52. Victoria Gold has a 52 week low of 10.90 and a 52 week high of 22.54.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

