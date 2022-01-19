VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 13,974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $41.36 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

