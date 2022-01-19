VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.23. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $71.47.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th.
About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF
Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.
