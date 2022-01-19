VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.23. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $71.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 50,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF

