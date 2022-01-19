VIG 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. VIG has a market cap of $543,262.83 and $5.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VIG has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,208,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

